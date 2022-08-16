Zurich UK appoints Sam Thomas as head of retail underwriting

Thomas has more than 16-years’ experience in the insurance industry, gained across both market-facing and technical underwriting roles.

Prior to joining Zurich in 2019, Thomas was strategy development manager at Axa and held a series of senior underwriting positions at Allianz.

She will support David Martin in his role as head of retail and will focus on enhancing customer and broker satisfaction.

Martin commented: “Sam is a high-performing leader whose appointment reflects the deep pool of