Top 5 read stories: 8-12 August 2022

1. Gallagher denies negligence and breaches over paradigm claim

Gallagher hit back at claims by client Paradigm Housing Group that it acted negligently and breached its duty over cover for a £8m flat complex which had its roof blown off in 2020 storms.

Paradigm filed its particulars of claim at the High Court in June and in the latest development Gallagher responded with its defence document dated 14 July 2022.

2. Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare