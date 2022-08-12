Top 5 read stories: 8-12 August 2022
Gallagher hit back at claims by client Paradigm Housing Group that it acted negligently and breached its duty over cover for a £8m flat complex which had its roof blown off in 2020 storms.
Paradigm filed its particulars of claim at the High Court in June and in the latest development Gallagher responded with its defence document dated 14 July 2022.2. Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Aviva UK sees COR deteriorate and operating profit slip
- Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare The Market fine
- People Moves: 8-12 August 2022
- FOI reveals scale of FCA investigation into leaseholder insurance
- Policy Expert targets doubling within five years, says CEO Steve Hardy
- MGAs rising up GRP’s buying plans
- GRP-owned Newstead promotes Sarah Giles to managing director