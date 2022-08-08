Ageas names Claire Green as director of distribution
Green has worked at Ageas for eight years, most recently in the role of head of strategic partnerships.
She will work alongside fellow director of distribution, Darren Whittaker, and together they will lead all of Ageas’s broker and affinity relationships.
Ageas’s chief distribution officer, Adam Beckett, commented on the appointment: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit for this role from within our talented team. Claire has already worked with many of our largest broker partners
