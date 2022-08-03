Amanda Blanc joins BP board
Her appointment will take effect from 1 September 2022.
Blanc has been group CEO of Aviva plc, the UK’s leading insurance, wealth and retirement business, since 2020. She was formerly group CEO at Axa UK, PPP & Ireland and a previous CEO of Europe, Middle East, Africa & Global Banking at Zurich Insurance Group.
She has also held executive leadership positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama Insurance Company, and Commercial Union.Taskforce
Blanc is co-chair of the UK Transition
