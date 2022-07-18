RSA launches new domestic abuse policy for staff

RSA has delivered a new domestic abuse policy to support employees who may be suffering as victims of domestic abuse.

As part of the policy, RSA will provide paid leave for employees that need to take time off to deal with issues relating to domestic abuse.

The policy follows the introduction of domestic abuse guidance issued by the insurer in 2021 and has been developed with support and resources from the Employers Initiative on Domestic Abuse, of which RSA is a member.

The new policy is designed to raise awareness in the workplace of domestic abuse and to increase the visibility of training and guidance resources for employees and leaders supporting domestic abuse survivors.

The provider detailed that to ensure the policy is embedded into the workplace, it has rolled out leaders awareness training and set up a network of domestic abuse champions.

The charity, Women’s Aid, has provided training to these champions to help them support the business in signposting guidance and resources to individuals experiencing domestic abuse.

Protection

Gemma Jackson, head of diversity and inclusion at RSA, said: “At RSA we are committed to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of all our employees. Our new domestic abuse policy strengthens this commitment by sensitively supporting those affected by domestic abuse.

“The policy won’t stand still and will be adapted when required to ensure it always remains relevant and meets the needs of employees. By caring for victims, educating leaders on the issue of domestic abuse, and signposting support for perpetrators to recognise and seek help for their behaviour.

“We hope this policy will have a positive impact on the collective lives of our workforce.”

RSA ’s ESG

In March this year, RSA unveiled a trans-inclusive policy for UK employees. The policy supports broth trans-identified and transitioning employees and offers colleagues the right tools to be effective allies.

Previously, last November, RSA developed its staff proposition by improving its maternity and adoption, paternal, and shared parental leave policies. The policies were effective from January 2022.

