Brand succeeds Catlin as Convex group CEO

Brand has been deputy CEO since the international specialty insurer and reinsurer launched in 2019.

He has 40 years of insurance experience, which includes 31 years at Caitlin and XL Caitlin.

Brand was chief underwriting officer at Catlin between 2003 and 2015 and chief underwriting officer (Insurance) at XL Group following the Catlin takeover from 2015 until 2017. He was also chairman of Accelerate, XL Catlin’s in-house innovation team from 2016 until 2018. In 2018 he and Catlin began to work