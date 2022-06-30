Folgate Insurance appoints Ian Russell as CEO
Brian Russell will continue as chief actuarial officer.
According to Folgate, Ian Russell has a long-standing tenure within the group.
He joined the company in 1995 and was appointed chief underwriting officer in 2006, and has played a key role in driving the business forward.
Folgate detailed that his experience, leadership, market knowledge and technical underwriting ability make him well placed to lead its strategic agenda across all areas of the business and support its ambitions for
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Action group vows to pursue broker Pound Gates after BI policies fail to pay out
- Gallagher acquires Erimus Group
- Football clubs step up BI court case against insurers
- Rishi Sunak flags speedy reform for Solvency II rules
- PIB buys beauty specialist Balens
- Drop in insurance complaints at FOS
- Acrisure targets SME brokers in M&A drive