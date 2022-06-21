James Hands to take over from Greg Collins as CEO at Miller

As part of the transition Collins will move to be chair of the partnership board succeeding Graham Clarke who will retire.

The changes will take place on 1 January 2023 ahead of which Hands will be CEO designate.

Hands is currently joint head of special risks for Miller and a member of the group executive committee. In addition, he is also the executive sponsor of Miller’s Pride Alliance, whose goal is to ensure LGBTQ+ inclusion across the company. He joined Miller from Aon in 2015 where he