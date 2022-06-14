Editor's letter: June 2022
We decided to shine a light on sexism in the insurance industry this month after reading Amanda Blanc’s Linked In post, which followed comments at the Aviva AGM where investors suggested she “wasn’t the man for the job” and questioned if she should be “wearing the trousers”. Another joked that the Aviva board should be good at “basic housekeeping” due to the number of women on it. Pathetic, puerile and, as Amanda noted, misogynistic.
Our analysis (see p6) shows that other senior women in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Abacai motor brand Boom hits the market
- In Depth: The impact of flooding on HNW clients
- FCA warns on areas of harm in wholesale market
- In Depth: Developing the HNW market for electric vehicles
- The Stats: Q1 2022 - Cost of commercial cover continues to climb
- Somerset Bridge moves to Premium Credit
- LV adds Sam Dansey to lead home underwriting