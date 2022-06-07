Analysis: Recruitment, the workplace environment and the generational shift

Recent reports have highlighted just how tough it is for the insurance industry to bring in new blood.

A survey by Aviva learned that some 94% of regional brokers have a vacancy with 42% reporting at least one open for more than four months.

Anecdotal evidence has also shown that younger people approach their work in the very different way to the older generation. One example saw a London broker fire a millennial accountant for being “too demanding like his generation of millennials”. The