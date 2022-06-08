Profile: Adam Winslow - Winslow’s world

We meet Adam Winslow at the glossy Aviva building at 1 Undershaft in the City with its bird’s eye view of Lloyd’s a stones throw away. It also offers a view of the much smaller building, 80 Fenchurch St, that Aviva will make its HQ after 2024 in a move to reduce its carbon footprint and adjust to hybrid working.

It’s a foggy day outside and Winslow gamely poses for photographs with the cloudy London backdrop behind him.

Winslow has been back in the Aviva fold for just over a year. He re-joined