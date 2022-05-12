Biba awards Francis Perkins and Young Broker trophies

Francis Perkins, the first chairman of British Insurance Brokers Association, instigated the award to give recognition to members of the association who give their time and energy to promote the causes of the insurance broking sector.

The judges selected Hardman because of her incredible contribution to Biba and broking through 17 years of longstanding commitment on Biba’s regional and technical committees.

She has held the role of chair, treasurer, and committee member on the Biba Yorkshire &