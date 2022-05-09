David Williams joins Qlaims in first NED role

It is Williams’ first NED post since he left Axa at the end of last year after 41 years with the insurer.

During his career at the provider he held a variety of roles. These included chief commercial underwriter, managing director of claims and most recently managing director of underwriting and technical services.

Insurtech managing general agent Qlaims provides loss recovery insurance to businesses and consumers via brokers.

Through its subsidiary Qlaimstech, it offers complementary