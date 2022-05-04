Cyber hits top spot for schemes commission earnings

In cyber overall volumes rose 32% on the last six months and nearly 500% since the start of the pandemic. Commission earnings were also up 82% in six months.

SchemeServe also flagged cyber as the scheme with by far the highest commission earnings increase over the period.

The second highest was combined liability at 37%. Although combined liability was the second highest in commission earnings, volumes have remained static in the last six months, but premium income rose 32%.

The report