Former CII comms chief to join Cila as leader as Malcolm Hyde departs
He will replace the outgoing executive director, Malcom Hyde, who is passing on the baton after nearly 13 years in charge.
With a career spanning almost 30 years Ross has held senior positions at Guardian Insurance, Axa Insurance, Norwich Union (now Aviva) and the Chartered Insurance Institute.
He began his career in 1987 as an underwriter with Guardian Royal Exchange before transferring to claims and then in 1995 into public relations. He went on to hold various senior external communications
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- Brokers shy away from net zero targets
- Sam White streamlines UK businesses
- People Moves: 11 - 22 April 2022
- Blog: Re-igniting cultural change in the insurance sector
- Aviva calls on brokers to play key role in protecting clients from cyber risk
- Car insurance prices up 4% in Q1
- Lloyd’s wholesale broker Corrie Bauckham Batts goes into liquidation