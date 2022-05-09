Market moves – May 2022
Clear Group has added Phil Williams, formerly of Simply Business, as chief operating officer. The appointment, subject to regulatory approval, will see Williams join the main Clear Group operating board. At Simply Business his posts included leading the operations team and managing director of its global MGA. In addition, Williams is the current non-executive director of the Society of Underwriting Professionals.
As revealed by Insurance Age, Clive Galbraith has stepped down as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- AUB Group to purchase Tysers for £500m
- Brokerring takes stake in accounts firm
- Broking Success: Strength in Scotland
- David Williams joins Qlaims in first NED role
- Dave Clapp sets £250m three-year target for MVP and Ataraxia
- PremFina takes from Close Brothers to build senior team
- GS Group buys Dundee-based Strathtay