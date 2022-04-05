FCA bolsters authorisations team
The Financial Conduct Authority has appointed two new directors of authorisations and a new finance director will join the regulator this spring.
Laura Dawes will take up one of two new director of authorisations roles. Dawes is currently interim director of strategy, policy, international and intelligence in the FCA’s enforcement and market oversight division.
Working alongside Dawes as fellow director of authorisations will be Dominic Cashman. Cashman joins the regulator from TP ICAP, an
