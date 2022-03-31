Q&A: Julie Rayson-Flynn – Brokerbility director

How long have you been with Brokerbility?

I joined Brokerbility 15 years ago, a few months after its launch.

How many members does the federation have now and what gross written premium do they have collectively?

We currently have 20 members placing £455m GWP.

How many staff does Brokerbility have?

Brokerbility has an experienced team of nine. We also leverage the expertise and knowledge from around our network to support sales, marketing, training and technology initiatives.

How are you