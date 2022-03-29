Markel adds Mark Plews from Hiscox as director of underwriting

Markel UK has recruited Mark Plews from Hiscox as director of underwriting.

Plews was head of schemes and partnerships at Hiscox and had been with the insurer for 16 years in commercial and financial lines underwriting. Before Hiscox he worked at AIG in Glasgow for a number of years.

In the post Plews will assume full responsibility for Markel UK’s underwriting strategy. He will be a member of the UK executive team and based in the firm’s Leeds office.

He will replace Simon Fell who is