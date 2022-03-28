Lloyd’s CEO John Neal in hospital after cycling accident

Lloyd’s CEO John Neal was hospitalised after being involved in a collision with a car while riding his bike on Saturday 26 March, the corporation has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Lloyd’s stated: “John sustained serious injuries, and is undergoing treatment in hospital, however he is expected to make a full recovery.”

Neal has been with Lloyd’s since October 2018 when he joined as CEO succeeding Inga Beale.

While he recovers Lloyd’s will be led by executive directors Burkhard Keese, chief