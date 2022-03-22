Zurich appoints Will Edwards as head of SME
Zurich UK has promoted Will Edwards to head of SME replacing Paul Tombs who is leaving the company to take up an external role.
Edwards was previously head of strategic finance at Zurich with responsibility for systems, data and strategic projects across life and general insurance.
He has been with the insurer for nearly a decade holding senior roles including strategic assistant to the chief financial officer.Talent
David Martin, Zurich’s head of retail, commented: “Will’s appointment
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]