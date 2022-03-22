Insurance Age

Zurich appoints Will Edwards as head of SME

Will Edwards, head of SME, Zurich UK
Zurich UK has promoted Will Edwards to head of SME replacing Paul Tombs who is leaving the company to take up an external role.

Edwards was previously head of strategic finance at Zurich with responsibility for systems, data and strategic projects across life and general insurance.

He has been with the insurer for nearly a decade holding senior roles including strategic assistant to the chief financial officer.

Talent

David Martin, Zurich’s head of retail, commented: “Will’s appointment

