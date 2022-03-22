Wiser Academy bounces back with 'outstanding' Ofsted grading

Wiser Academy has been graded as outstanding in four of the five categories assessed by Ofsted.

The inspection, held at the start of February, led to outstanding reviews for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management as well as apprenticeships. In the category of personal development Wiser Academy was graded good.

The stamp of approval in the academy’s first full inspection marks a reverse from Ofsted first monitoring visit.

In July 2019 the learning provider