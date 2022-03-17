GAIN Q&A with Johnny Timpson

Why was GAIN set up and what does it do?

We are all neurodiverse but one in seven, 15% of us, our family, friends, colleagues, and clients are neurodivergent with many people living and working with non-visible disabilities such as the autism spectrum, dyslexia, ADHD and dyspraxia.

Sadly, many people with non-visible disabilities choose to camouflage and keep their condition hidden for fear of colleague stigma, this resulting in poor career support and people in jobs that do not match their