GAIN Q&A with Johnny Timpson
We are all neurodiverse but one in seven, 15% of us, our family, friends, colleagues, and clients are neurodivergent with many people living and working with non-visible disabilities such as the autism spectrum, dyslexia, ADHD and dyspraxia.
Sadly, many people with non-visible disabilities choose to camouflage and keep their condition hidden for fear of colleague stigma, this resulting in poor career support and people in jobs that do not match their
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Most read
- RSA reveals 2021 losses from continuing operations
- Broker Satisfaction Survey: Aviva triumphs in Financial Lines
- JMG Group buys Northampton broker to continue expansion
- People Moves: 14 - 18 March 2022
- Interview: Paul Havenhand – CEO Kingsbridge Group
- ICO cracks down on firms’ nuisance ‘appliance insurance’ calls
- Atrium expresses deep regret over misconduct after Lloyd’s issues £1.05m fine