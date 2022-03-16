Zurich UK names Keppel as chief sustainability officer with Fernqvist becoming COO
Zurich UK has appointed chief operating officer John Keppel to the role of chief sustainability officer, a new position on its executive team.
Anita Fernqvist, currently chief data officer, will succeed Keppel as COO joining the UK executive team with the new roles coming into effect on 1 July subject to regulatory approval.
Prior to his five-year tenure as COO Keppel spent over two decades in management consultancy working with brands such as Capgemini and Accenture.
In addition to his
