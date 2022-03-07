Profile: Sian Fisher: The future for Fisher
Sian Fisher and I meet in the smart offices of the Chartered Insurance Institute in the Walkie Talkie building near Bank.
The carefully preserved royal seals and coats of arms linked to the professional body decorate the walls but it is a far cry from Aldermanbury, the much-loved heritage building that served as the CII’s HQ for years (see box, p25).
The new offices the organisation moved into in 2018 are modern, and that is exactly why Fisher was brought in to lead the body, which was then
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Most read
- In Depth: Build an affinity with trade groups
- In Depth: Standing out in the schemes market
- People moves: 28 February - 4 March 2022
- Esure posts loss of £7.1m for 2021
- Opinion: Commission vs fees?
- GRP-owned County Group buys PG Insurance
- Industry braces for "very active few weeks" following Axa vs Wolseley BI ruling