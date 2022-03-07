Profile: Sian Fisher: The future for Fisher

Sian Fisher and I meet in the smart offices of the Chartered Insurance Institute in the Walkie Talkie building near Bank.

The carefully preserved royal seals and coats of arms linked to the professional body decorate the walls but it is a far cry from Aldermanbury, the much-loved heritage building that served as the CII’s HQ for years (see box, p25).

The new offices the organisation moved into in 2018 are modern, and that is exactly why Fisher was brought in to lead the body, which was then