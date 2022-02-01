Opinion: Survival of the regulatory-fittest

Former FCA insider Michael Sicsic considers how regulatory reform will hit the broker market

In May the Financial Conduct Authority confirmed the largest-reaching intervention in GI in a generation, with its General Insurance Pricing Practices rules. Then in July, Nikhil Rathi’s first business plan as CEO affirmed his commitment for the FCA to become a “more assertive” regulator.

If 2021 was a year of change for insurance regulation, 2022 will be the year the change bites, and a new compliance landscape takes form.

What does that look like in practice for brokers? It means a change in approach for the way the FCA supervises firms, focused on managers being able to articulate and demonstrate how they have embedded the rules, and on quicker reactive measures.

Standards

In terms of regulatory policies themselves, the stage has been set for high standards and a continued focus on consumers, such as with December’s proposals to introduce a Consumer Duty principle, cross-cutting rules which would require firms to “act to deliver good outcomes for retail customers”.

In short, regulation is likely to look a lot less like a periodic tick-box exercise, and a lot more like a fundamental shift in business strategy.

The year’s agenda

There are a number of key policy dates and milestones for brokers in 2022. Firstly the General Insurance Pricing Practices rules - which did not end with the 1 January price walking ban. Personal lines brokers must attest compliance by the end of March, and they must report on pricing for the first half of the year by September.

Of broader reach within this policy is the fair value product requirements. Both personal and commercial lines should finish implementing their fair value product roll out by October 2022, completing the process that should have begun last October.

Thorough product and fair value assessments must be undertaken for all products and policies – including for commercial customers (except on contracts of large risk) – and these must now take place annually.

Distribution

The most significant element for commercial brokers here is understanding their value in the distribution chain, and to improve the flow of information on either side, upstream to the insurer and MGA, and downstream to any sub-brokers, distribution partners and the end customer. This awareness of the distribution chain is critical and one where we have seen very different levels of readiness in the market.

The FCA will seek to assess how well firms have implemented its flagship policy, reviewing attestations, engaging with firms it doesn’t hear from, and tailoring follow-up work by firm. It will also look to thematic reviews including a broad range of firms and delve into the evidence behind those attestations. Firms should therefore be ready for a virtual regulatory visit and be ready to back up their claims.

And there’s plenty more beyond GIPP.

Liquidity

Financial resilience will continue as a recurring theme, with another survey hitting desks from January. For large brokers or those with complex business models, capital resource assessments and liquidity will continue to be a critical topic. A year ago the same survey found 20% of brokers had low financial resilience. The FCA will be watching closely and asking firms to have orderly wind-down plans in place.

None of this should keep smaller brokers with straight forward business models up at night. Fundamentally the FCA wants to see proper processes and documentation in place, and will work on the basis that nothing is too wrong and outlier practices can be identified and fixed. It is the larger brokers and those with more complex business models who will face the more rigorous testing and oversight.

Similarly, the consultation on appointed representatives looks more onerous for the networks, who face higher standards in terms of oversight and control of their members. For the members themselves, if they’re already doing what they should be, it probably won’t feel like too much change.

One size doesn’t fit all

Regulatory visits are something from the past. Having files with template policies are unlikely to prove satisfactory. Regulators will interview senior managers and look for an in-depth understanding of the rules and how they apply at their firm. They want to see how the right practices are embedded and adapted to the broker’s context.

FCA scrutiny will also likely focus on a specific area, such as an ad-hoc request because your firm has been selected as part of a multi-firm review, intelligence received from whistle-blowers or consumer complaints, or because the newly-collected data analysis identifies your firm as an outlier.

With so many rules, so many firms they apply to–- and no physical enforcements visits from Stratford – brokers could be tempted to see compliance as something they would be unlucky to be challenged on. That would be unwise.

Compliance does not end with the FCA. Brokers will have to become accustomed to insurers and distribution partners asking them for information to meet coordinated reporting requirements. They will also face regulatory due diligence when they come to sell. In 2021 we saw intermediary M&A slowed down or abandoned because of regulatory concerns. A seemingly profitable book and a suite of white-label compliance policies isn’t enough anymore.

A new regulatory compliance ecosystem is maturing. Firms should understand how regulation applies to their business specifically early on, and should be prepared to explain and evidence that. The direction of travel is clear. It may well come down to survival of the regulatory-fittest – and it’s up to the sector to take advantage of the opportunity to evolve.