Gallagher adds to market management team

Ron Hayes, currently market management director at Gallagher, is to move into a newly created chief broking officer role, reporting to Simon Matson, CEO of Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA).

He will be responsible for shaping the placement strategy for Gallagher in the UK and will step into his role in Q1 2022.

Hayes has worked in the London Market for over 37 years, and been at Gallagher since 2012 overseeing market management during a time of significant growth for the business. During his