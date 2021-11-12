Allianz creates chief analytics officer role

Allianz Insurance has appointed Chris Varley to the newly created position of chief analytics officer, effective from March 2022.

In this role, Varley will be responsible for growing capabilities in data and pricing, to deliver a single analytics strategy across Allianz Insurance.

He joins Allianz from Willis Towers Watson, where he is senior director, responsible for the commercial lines pricing, product, claims and underwriting consulting proposition.

The insurer detailed that, in this role