Randell stands down as FCA chair

Charles Randell has asked the Chancellor of the Exchequer to commence the process to appoint his successor as Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR).

He plans to step down in Spring 2022.

Under his leadership, the regulator flagged it has “established a significant multi-year transformation programme to become a more proactive, data-led and forward-looking regulator” and also transition to a new executive team. .

During this period, the FCA also