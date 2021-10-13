Insurance Age

Clear Group announces management developments

Ladder
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Clear Group has announced senior management promotions across the business as it seeks to promote growth and development.  

The broker, which bought Brokerbility and BHIB in 2020 in its largest deal to date, has added Julie Walker, managing director of BHIB, to the BHIB Board, subject to FCA approval.

Julie Rayson-Flynn has also joined the main board of Brokerbility as director (subject to FCA approval) with day-to-day responsibility for the network, reporting to Clear Group board director Ian

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Obituary: Iain Winfield
  2. Howden buys Aston Lark
  3. Markerstudy Broking looks to £600m GWP
  4. Bollington reveals final set of financial results before Gallagher takeover
  5. Seventeen Group blames Covid and M&A costs for profit slip
  6. Ghost broker who targeted Polish community jailed
  7. JM Glendinning names new MD for its eight broking businesses

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: