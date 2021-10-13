Clear Group announces management developments

Clear Group has announced senior management promotions across the business as it seeks to promote growth and development.

The broker, which bought Brokerbility and BHIB in 2020 in its largest deal to date, has added Julie Walker, managing director of BHIB, to the BHIB Board, subject to FCA approval.

Julie Rayson-Flynn has also joined the main board of Brokerbility as director (subject to FCA approval) with day-to-day responsibility for the network, reporting to Clear Group board director Ian