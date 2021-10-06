Insurance Age

David Bruce promoted to CEO at Marsh Commercial

David Bruce
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Bruce, currently chief operating officer at the broker formerly known as Jelf, is expected to take up the position on 1 January, 2022 and will also join Marsh’s UK & Ireland Executive Committee.

Bruce joined Marsh Commercial in 2018 as chief operating officer. In his more than 30-year career, Bruce has held a number of senior broking and underwriting roles.

Career
Before joining Marsh, he served as chief executive of commercial underwriting at Towergate Insurance, and was also previously CEO

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
  2. Ethos Broking buys again
  3. CMA launches investigation into Gallagher-Willis Re deal
  4. Aston Lark buys in Birmingham
  5. Pen and MUM lift lid on deal
  6. Aviva sells Italian GI business to Allianz
  7. Gallagher says 'goodbye' to Bollington brand

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: