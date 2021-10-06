David Bruce promoted to CEO at Marsh Commercial
Bruce, currently chief operating officer at the broker formerly known as Jelf, is expected to take up the position on 1 January, 2022 and will also join Marsh’s UK & Ireland Executive Committee.
Bruce joined Marsh Commercial in 2018 as chief operating officer. In his more than 30-year career, Bruce has held a number of senior broking and underwriting roles.
Career
Before joining Marsh, he served as chief executive of commercial underwriting at Towergate Insurance, and was also previously CEO
