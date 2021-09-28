Obituary: Sandy Dunn passes away

Sandy Dunn, a veteran in the world of insurance, has passed away after a brief illness.

Dunn started his insurance career with Eagle Star in his native Scotland moving his young family around the country wherever the job took him. Dunn set up Eagle Star Direct, over thirty years ago and settled for good in Southampton. He then launched Gan Minster’s direct arm, Touchline in rival city Portsmouth.

Ever the entrepreneur in 1998, Dunn along with two colleagues, left the security of the corporate