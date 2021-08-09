MCE appoints QBE's Paul Ormiston as claims director

MCE has appointed Paul Ormiston to the board, taking responsibility for the transformation of MCE’s claims handling processes.

Ormiston brings in excess of 25 years industry experience, most recently as global head of claims performance and governance at QBE.

MCE detailed that Ormiston will take overall responsibility for all aspects of the claims function. He said: “MCE has the tech to transform customer satisfaction at the point when they need it most – when they have a claim. I’m excited to