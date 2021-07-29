Insurance Age

PremFina names Sharon Bishop UK & Ireland CEO

Sharon Bishop
PremFina has appointed of Sharon Bishop as UK & Ireland CEO and created an international division, Insurance Age can reveal.

Bishop joins after 17 years at Close Brothers including seven years as CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF).

Expansion
Bishop’s appointment will support PremFina founder and group CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar to spearhead the business’ overseas expansion strategy.

Insurance Age revealed last week that PremFina had received investment in the tens of millions from a

