Insurance Age

Gary Duggan named Tesco Underwriting interim CEO

duggan
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Tesco Bank has announced the appointment of Gary Duggan to the roles of interim chief executive officer of Tesco Underwriting and interim chief insurance officer of Tesco Bank, subject to regulatory approval.

Duggan is currently a senior adviser at Oxbow Partners, a European insurance consultancy. His new appointment will take effect from Monday 5 July and will run for at least 12 months.  He will be replacing Steve Kingshott, who has joined Saga as CEO.

Gerry Mallon, Tesco Bank chief

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. JM Glendinning parent buys first broker in the South
  2. Brokers ordered to review client money arrangements
  3. In-depth - SMEs: The expectation gap
  4. Ageas confirms job cuts in Bournemouth
  5. Castle Insurance Services buys Seaham-based broker
  6. Covid prompts rise in broker demand for digital training
  7. In-depth - SMEs: All change for small businesses

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: