Gary Duggan named Tesco Underwriting interim CEO

Tesco Bank has announced the appointment of Gary Duggan to the roles of interim chief executive officer of Tesco Underwriting and interim chief insurance officer of Tesco Bank, subject to regulatory approval.

Duggan is currently a senior adviser at Oxbow Partners, a European insurance consultancy. His new appointment will take effect from Monday 5 July and will run for at least 12 months. He will be replacing Steve Kingshott, who has joined Saga as CEO.

Gerry Mallon, Tesco Bank chief