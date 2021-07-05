Mental health in insurance toolkit

How To Rebuild Your Resilience

We’ve all had a year or more of situations that have tested our wellbeing. A global pandemic, changed ways of working, and physical or emotional health concerns have been top of the agenda since the crisis struck.

Research shows that the pandemic has impacted us significantly. A study done in the UK by The Mental Health Foundation suggests that although 64% of the general public are coping well, the stress has impacted us in various ways. 87% of those affected by