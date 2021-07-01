Market moves - July 2021

Brokers

Aston Lark appointed Robert Beere as director of Lloyd’s broker, Incepta. He joins Aston Lark from Marsh, having worked there for 15 years, most recently as regional director for London Market Risks.

Meanwhile at Marsh, the broker welcomed Andy Desmond as UK & Ireland construction industry leader. Desmond has specialised in the construction sector for the past 25 years.

Liverpool broker Mason Owen Financial Services has expanded into Wales by adding Louise Jones to its specialist legal