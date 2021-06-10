Qlaims names Liz Latter as CEO
Insurtech and managing general agent Qlaims has appointed Liz Latter as chief executive officer.
Latter, who previously worked as commercial director for Saga Services, joined Qlaims last September as chief commercial officer.
The business stated that she has 25 years’ experience in the UK general insurance market.
Latter takes over from current CEO Malcolm Harvey, who will remain with the business as founder and executive director.
Backers
Qlaims was launched in 2017 with a focus on
