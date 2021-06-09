Marsh regional director moves to Aston Lark
Aston Lark has announced the appointment of Robert Beere as director of Lloyd’s broker, Incepta.
The broker said that along with the new hire, it will continue to build out its London Market capability, particularly in the areas of property, casualty, and terrorism.
Beere is a Lloyd’s and London Market broker specialising in property and package business and has 23 years of experience behind him. He joins Aston Lark from Marsh, where he has spent the past 15 years of his career, most recently
