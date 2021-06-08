Insurance Age

Hiscox takes from RSA for head of art and private client role

  • Insurance Age staff
Hiscox has appointed Cheralyn Perry to the new role of head of art and private client (APC) within Hiscox UK.

She joins from RSA, where her most recent position was partnerships director. Prior to this, she held positions as sales director, business transformation manager and operations manager at RSA.

Last week the sale of RSA to Intact completed.

The newly created role covers Hiscox UK’s Art and Private Client (APC) division, which encompasses its high net worth home, motor and fine art

