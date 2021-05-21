Marsh’s Neil Poulton appointed MD at Sagars

Neil Poulton has been appointed managing director at Thomas Sagar Insurance (Sagars). He started at the end of March 2021.

Business founder John Meadows will remain involved with Sagars, in particular client relationship management, but he has stepped back from his leadership role, with Poulton taking overall responsibility for the Burnley-based broker and reporting to Neil Thornton, GRP MD Retail.

Poulton joins Sagars from Marsh Commercial where he was a branch director.

GRP bought Burnley