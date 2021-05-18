Insurance Age

Right Choice targets further deals after Bennetts buy

Mike Joseph
“Bennetts is a business we would have always been interested in. But, we were not looking for deals at the time Ardonagh made the deal for it.

“But when it came back on the market the timing was perfect,” explained Right Choice CEO, Mike Joseph, speaking exclusively to Insurance Age following his deal to buy the motorbike specialist earlier this month.

“It is a business with a good brand and a passionate workforce and will be a centre of excellence for the motorbike business.”

Brand
Joseph

