Dave Clapp takes over as MVP and Ataraxia CEO

Dave Clapp, formerly CEO of County Group, has been appointed to lead Minority Venture Partners (MVP) and Ataraxia following the retirement of James McCaffery.

McCaffrey wrote on Linked In: “After seven years as CEO of MVP and Ataraxia I am retiring to spend winters in New Zealand and enjoy the ‘fruits of my labour’.”

He continued: “I am delighted to hand over the CEO role to a close friend, Dave Clapp, who created and ran County so successfully and has his own MVP experience which he will