Joe Sultana exits Applied Systems
Joe Sultana is set to leave software house, Applied Systems, after a year and three months as chief operating officer, and more than ten years with the business, Insurance Age can reveal.
During his time at Applied, Sultana also spent six years (2013 – 2020) as MD for broker solutions.
Sultana also worked as operations direction for broker Moorhouse Group between 2008 and 2011.
A spokesperson confirmed: “Joe will be leaving Applied in the coming days. He has been a big part of Applied more
