Blog: Could Aviva ever dominate the high net worth market?

The recent announcement that Aviva is taking on the Axa XL Private Client team has certainly caused quite a stir in the market.

I don’t think many people saw that coming, and I certainly didn’t.

Aviva has a long and distinguished history. Founded in 1861 and made up of some iconic insurance brands of the past, including Commercial Union, Norwich Union and General Accident. With around 33m customers in the UK it is a trusted brand among the insurance buying population.

In the recent Highpoint