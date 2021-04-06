People moves: 29 March - 9 April 2021

Featuring: Open GI, Apollo Syndicate Management, Society of Claims Professionals

Open GI hires director of new business

Open GI has appointed Paul Cole as director of new business. He will join the software provider in May and lead Open GI’s new business strategies across its broker solutions portfolio, including the company’s latest platform which it said is due to be unveiled later this year.

Cole joins Open GI with more than 30 years of fintech and sales leadership experience. Most