QBE promotes Cécile Fresneau to run insurance division
Cécile Fresneau has been promoted to take the helm of QBE European Operations’ Insurance Division, overseeing the business in Europe and International Markets in addition to the UK.
Fresneau takes over the role from Sam Harrison, who will join QBE’s group executive committee as group chief underwriting officer.
Delivery
Effective from April 1, Fresneau will focus on the execution and delivery of key customer and operational initiatives while overseeing the development of QBE in its key markets
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Mark Wilson's Abacai buys Dayinsure
- Specialist Risk Group buy taxi experts Emrose Insurance Brokers
- Blog: It’s Simply Business as Markerstudy finally lands Brightside
- DCJ makes first deal as part of GRP stable
- Newbie news: Broadway Insurance Brokers
- Markerstudy focuses on further deals after Brightside buy
- Consolidation of the consolidators next step as broker M&A targets reduce