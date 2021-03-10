QBE promotes Cécile Fresneau to run insurance division

Cécile Fresneau has been promoted to take the helm of QBE European Operations’ Insurance Division, overseeing the business in Europe and International Markets in addition to the UK.

Fresneau takes over the role from Sam Harrison, who will join QBE’s group executive committee as group chief underwriting officer.

Delivery

Effective from April 1, Fresneau will focus on the execution and delivery of key customer and operational initiatives while overseeing the development of QBE in its key markets