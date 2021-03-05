Insurance Age

Market moves - March 2021

people
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Broker

Peter Hubbard has left his independent non-exec role at Be Wiser. He joined in 2020 and Be Wiser said his exit was for personal reasons.

In the North West, and following its buy of Bollington, Gallagher appointed Chris Patterson as MD for the North West region. He takes over from Stephen Penketh who retains a senior leader role in the region.

In Staffordshire, Julie Pound and Matt Small have been made directors of broker Prizm Solutions. In addition, Kim Howlett has been promoted to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Aviva’s Covid-19 BI claims exposure down to broker wordings
  2. Masojada: Hiscox regrets "anguish and uncertainty" caused by Covid-19 BI dispute
  3. Aston Lark snaps up Scottish broker
  4. Aviva to buy Axa XL's Private Clients business
  5. Brightside sold to Markerstudy seven years after collapse of initial deal
  6. Aston Lark buys Magenta Insurance
  7. JM Glendinning buys Staffordshire broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: