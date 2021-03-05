Market moves - March 2021

Broker

Peter Hubbard has left his independent non-exec role at Be Wiser. He joined in 2020 and Be Wiser said his exit was for personal reasons.

In the North West, and following its buy of Bollington, Gallagher appointed Chris Patterson as MD for the North West region. He takes over from Stephen Penketh who retains a senior leader role in the region.

In Staffordshire, Julie Pound and Matt Small have been made directors of broker Prizm Solutions. In addition, Kim Howlett has been promoted to