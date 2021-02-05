Insurance Age

People Moves: 1-5 February 2021


  • Insurance Age staff
Featuring: Gallagher, Allianz, Hiscox, Howden, Prizm Solutions, SchemeServe, Pen Underwriting

Gallagher appoints managing partner
Gallagher has announced that Matthew Haine has joined its Specialty division as managing partner of its property practice. 

Haine has 35 years’ experience in broking, and joins the business from Guy Carpenter where he was senior vice president in its FAC division. Prior to this Haine held senior roles at Benfield and Aon.

In his new role, Haine will support clients

