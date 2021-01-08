People Moves: 4 - 8 January 2021
Featuring: Bastion Insurance, MGAA
Bernie Nunn has joined gadget specialist Bastion Insurance as a business development manager
Nunn has previously worked at Supercover Insurance both before and after the takeover by the Markerstudy Group. In addition, he has recently spent time with Co-Plus and 1 Answer Network.
Nunn commented: “I have watched Bastion with interest for a number of years now and have witnessed them going from strength to strength owing to their determination and focus to
